Man arrested for child abuse in Merced County, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of abusing a baby in Merced County.

Delfin Cordova Junior was booked into jail Tuesday following an investigation that started on Saturday.

Deputies were called to the Los Banos Memorial Hospital after a six-month-old was brought in by his mother.

The infant had several injuries to his face and head, and was airlifted to another hospital for more treatment.

The woman said she'd left her son at home with Cordova and that the baby was not acting normally when she returned.

Detectives interviewed the mother and Cordova, before arresting him on child abuse charges.