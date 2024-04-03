4-year-old drowns in pond at Fresno County home, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A four-year-old boy has died after falling into a pond in Fresno County.

The sheriff's office says the boy was found unresponsive on private property near Highway 180 and George Smith Road yesterday afternoon.

Family members began CPR while driving the boy down Highway 180 to meet first responders.

E-M-S took the child to a hospital in Reedley, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the boy fell in the pond.

They believe the time between him being last seen and being found by family was about ten minutes.