WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Child drowns in bathtub in central Fresno home, police say

KFSN logo
24 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Detectives with Fresno Police Department's Family Justice Bureau are investigating a child drowning in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives with Fresno Police Department's Family Justice Bureau are investigating a child drowning in central Fresno.

Investigators say officers were called to Clinton and Del Mar for reports of a one-year-old that had drowned.

When officers arrived, they found the child's parents performing CPR.

Based on preliminary information, they say it appears the child was left alone in a bathtub with another child when the tragedy occurred.

Investigators say at this point, there is no official determination on criminal negligence. The investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.