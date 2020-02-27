Former FUSD bus driver now a convicted child molester

Fresno, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno Unified bus driver who admitted to having hundreds of images of child pornography is now also a convicted child molester.A judge convicted Jeffrey Sipes Wednesday on four felony counts a day after dismissing three other counts.Sipes maintained his innocence in the charges from decades ago.The judge will sentence him on the child porn and sexual assault charges in April.The punishment could be anywhere from 11 to 34 years in prison.