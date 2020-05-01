Children First: Coping During COVID-19

The special includes local children and families supporting healthcare workers by making masks and donating food. See how valley teachers and families are dealing with distance learning and the special parades held to connect with students. Six students from six valley schools share how the pandemic has impacted their lives and how they are coping. Dr. Jennifer Newell with Tulare County Office of Education offers parents tips on how to support their children during difficult times. Discover apps that can help reduce anxiety. Learn how this new normal is sparking creativity and see unique senior pictures capturing history! Check out these stories and more as ABC30 makes history with its first special produced during a pandemic. Children First will also make its debut on ABC30's new family of Connected TV apps on Roku, Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.
Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Coping During COVID-19", thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News.