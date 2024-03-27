Parents of children killed in Fresno Co. house fire share their devastation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday night a large fundraiser popped up outside Beto's Mexican Restaurant in Selma.

Hundreds of people showed up to eat, drink and donate money to the Reyes family.

"We are trying together to do as much as possible to raise money to pay for the funerals of the kids and leave the parents with something. They were left with nothing. it burned everything in the house. They were left with no clothes, with nothing," said Beto Sanchez, restaurant owner.

A fire at a Fresno County home on March 17th killed 7-year-old Gloria and 8-year-old Gerardo Reyes.

Their mother rammed a vehicle into the house, trying to create an exit for them. She survived, but suffered burns.

Now, she and her husband are focusing on honoring the lives of their two young children. They say their pain is indescribable.

"It's a nightmare that we can't wake up from. As much as we try, we can't wake up from it," said Vicente Reyes.

