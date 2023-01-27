See how each California county scored on children's well-being

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Children Now released the 2023 California County Scorecard of Children's Well-Being.

It has an interactive data tool that paints a picture of the conditions kids face in each of the state's 58 counties.

Some areas of concern in the Valley comes down to education and health, also some bright spots.

The scorecard includes over 40 indicators of children's well-being, from the prenatal stage through their transition to adulthood.

The first alarming statistic is in the education category.

We know students have faced extra challenges because of the pandemic and distance learning.

And now, the results are getting clearer.

Statewide last year, just 42 percent of 3rd graders met or exceeded standards in English Language Arts and LIteracy.

That's down from 49 percent in 2019.

Counties in our viewing area were all below 40 percent for 2022 in that category. You can see Fresno at 37 percent compared to 46 percent in 2019.

In health, a category of concern was for children 5 and under in low-income families who have visited a dentist in the last year.

The statewide number was just 34 percent.

Madera County had the highest rate for our area - but was still at just 39 percent, while Mariposa County was the lowest at 20 percent.

And now some of the positive takeaways.

The latest data statewide and for Valley counties shows relatively high percentages of women are receiving prenatal care beginning in their first trimester.

And at least 93 percent of kindergartners in each of our local counties are up to date on immunizations.

Also, despite the Valley's challenges with air quality, a vast majority of children have not been diagnosed with asthma.

The lowest percentage was 80 percent in Kings County.

To see the full data for yourself, click here.