China Peak Mountain Resort has been sold, new owners

Tim Cohee, who has been a managing partner and general manager at China Peak for more than 12 years, will remain the operator as China Peak has been sold.

LAKESHORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Mountain Resort is now under new ownership.

In a statement Saturday, it was announced that Karl Kapuscinski along with his investors will be taking over the Central Valley slopes.

Kapuscinski also owns Mountain High Ski Resort in southern California and Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort in Northern California.

This would be the middle link between the two that would allow the operator to offer multi-resort passes to visitors.

Tim Cohee, who has been a managing partner and general manager at China Peak for more than 12 years, will remain the operator.

Visitors can expect a second chair lift to be installed next year.

There will also be new season pass and lift ticket products available for next season.