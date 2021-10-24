Chinese American WW2 vets honored in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many honored and celebrated the military service of Chinese American World War Two Veterans on Saturday in downtown Fresno.Dozens of Local Chinese American veterans were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.Here in the Valley, four War Two veterans were presented with a bronze medal replica in person on Saturday.The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor to be bestowed by the US Congress.20,000 men and women of Chinese descent were recognized and honored across the nation, and only about 300 of those veterans are still alive.ABC30 Action News Anchor Dale Yurong emcee'd the event at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium."It just means a lot of pride and joy in the community that Congress is able to recognize Chinese Americans for their service. It's something that most people don't even know about, that Chinese served in the war since the civil war as a matter of fact and all throughout the various conflicts the United States has had," said Edmond Gor with the Chinese American WWII Veterans Congressional Recognition Project.This local regional event is put on by local volunteers with ties to Chinese American WWII veterans.It's supported the community, corporations, and organizations throughout the central San Joaquin Valley.