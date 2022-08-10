Chipotle offering free burritos for your favorite teachers and schools

Just in time for the new school year, Chipotle is offering the chance to win free burritos for your favorite teachers and their schools.

The company's promotion involves tagging your favorite teacher in a comment on the restaurant chain's social media pages with a short note about why that person is a good teacher.

Chipotle will select 2,000 teachers at random from the comments and send a burrito package - with 50 vouchers for free entrees - to that person's school to be shared among the staff.

In all Chipotle says the promotion involves giving away about $1 million in food items.

The contest ends this Friday, Aug. 12. Winners will be contacted Aug. 15-26.

Rules and more details on how to enter are available here.