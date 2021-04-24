Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash with bicyclist in Chowchilla

During his statement to detectives, the suspect said he 'intentionally wanted to kill someone' during the crash.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 held after deadly hit-and-run with bicyclist in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hit-and-run driver accused of leaving a bicyclist for dead in Chowchilla on Friday is in custody on homicide charges.

During his statement to detectives, the suspect said he 'intentionally wanted to kill someone' during the crash.

Investigators say his vehicle hit a bicyclist near Orange Avenue and 5th Street around 5 pm.

The victim, who was in his forties, died from his injuries.

The driver took off but was tracked down less than an hour later by police.

He has been identified as Juan Ventura.

Chowchilla police officers also believe Ventura was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he hit the bicyclist.

If you or anyone you know have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Boivie at 559-665-8600.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chowchillahit and runhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News