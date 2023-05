A homicide investigation is underway in Chowchilla. Officers found a man lying in the roadway, who had been shot once.

Man shot and killed in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Chowchilla.

Police were called to the area of Riverside Avenue near 10th Street just after 11 Sunday night when someone reported hearing gunshots.

Officers found a man lying in the roadway, who had been shot once.

He died at the scene.

The victims family members identify him as 20-year-old Chad Hinesley.

Detectives haven't released any information on a suspect.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Chowchilla police.