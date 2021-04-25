One killed in solo-car crash on Highway 99 and Manning

EMBED <>More Videos

One killed in solo-car crash on Highway 99 and Manning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A passenger has died following a solo-car crash on Highway 99 and Manning.

California Highway Patrol officers say a 40-year-old man was driving a U-Haul truck north on Highway 99 and south of Manning Avenue when the crash happened.

Officers say for unknown reasons, the man swerved off the right shoulder and into the gore point. The truck crashed into the tree while in the gore point, causing major damage and trapping everyone inside.

The truck caught on fire and officers were able to safely get the driver out of the truck.

The truck became fully engulfed in flames while the passenger was still trapped inside, leading to their death.

Officers say the man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. A CHP officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News