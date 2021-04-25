One killed in solo-car crash on Highway 99 and Manning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A passenger has died following a solo-car crash on Highway 99 and Manning.California Highway Patrol officers say a 40-year-old man was driving a U-Haul truck north on Highway 99 and south of Manning Avenue when the crash happened.Officers say for unknown reasons, the man swerved off the right shoulder and into the gore point. The truck crashed into the tree while in the gore point, causing major damage and trapping everyone inside.The truck caught on fire and officers were able to safely get the driver out of the truck.The truck became fully engulfed in flames while the passenger was still trapped inside, leading to their death.Officers say the man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. A CHP officer was treated for smoke inhalation.The identity of the victim has not been released.