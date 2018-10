A 30-year-old woman is dead after she veered off the road on Highway 198 near Anderson Road just before 11 a.m.As she went off the road her car sideswiped a tree and overturned.Officers do not believe she had a seat belt on because she was ejected on impact and was later pronounced dead at the scene.It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.The identity of the woman has not yet been released.