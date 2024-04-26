Rep. Adam Schiff's luggage stolen during car break-in at SF parking garage

California Senate candidate Adam Schiff's luggage was stolen during a car break-in at a San Francisco parking garage Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Senate candidate Adam Schiff had to wear his hiking vest and casual attire to an upscale dinner party Thursday night after thieves stole his suitcase.

The Burbank congressman's dinner suit was among the items stolen when burglars broke into his car in a downtown San Francisco parking garage.

According to ABC7 News, Schiff had been warned not to leave anything in the car but was in a rush.

Schiff will face Republican Steve Garvey in the November election to fill the late Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat.