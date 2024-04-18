CHP officer avoids being hit by distracted Uber driver in Northern California

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California Highway Patrol officer with Valley ties had a close call while on-duty in Northern California.

Dashcam video shows Hayward CHP Officer Lauren Del Carlo responding to a crash, when an oncoming car came speeding toward the scene.

She jumps out of the way with only seconds to spare as the Uber driver smashes into a CHP cruiser.

Officers say the ride-share driver was on his phone and they're urging others to stay alert on the road.

April is also Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Del Carlo is a Fresno native, graduating from Clovis West High School and Fresno State before following in the footsteps of her CHP dad.