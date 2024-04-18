WATCH LIVE

CHP officer avoids being hit by distracted Uber driver in Northern California

Thursday, April 18, 2024
CHP officer avoids being hit by distracted Uber driver in Northern California
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California Highway Patrol officer with Valley ties had a close call while on-duty in Northern California.

Dashcam video shows Hayward CHP Officer Lauren Del Carlo responding to a crash, when an oncoming car came speeding toward the scene.

She jumps out of the way with only seconds to spare as the Uber driver smashes into a CHP cruiser.

Officers say the ride-share driver was on his phone and they're urging others to stay alert on the road.

April is also Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Del Carlo is a Fresno native, graduating from Clovis West High School and Fresno State before following in the footsteps of her CHP dad.

