man killed

CHP officers investigating death of 61-year-old man killed by his own truck in Kerman

Coroner's officials are working to notify the victim's family in Mexico.
By
KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the death of a man after his own truck ran him over as a tragic accident.

The tracks left behind by the out-of-control truck are still visible in front of the Shasta Market in Kerman.

The clerk who was working at the time said the store's surveillance cameras captured the deadly encounter.

"I saw the car jump forward and go on top of him, the tires go forward to the street," said Abdullah Abdullah.

Just before the accident, Abdullah Abdullah said the victim was inside buying a few items. He was a regular customer who came in a few times a week to grab snacks and drinks. He was also known for not using a key to start his 1996 Ford Ranger.

"He usually turns on from the battery because the keys don't work. He tried to turn on from the keys but it was not working so he went to turn on from the battery and he forgot the gear and there was nobody in the car to press the brake," said Abdullah Abdullah.

Horrified witnesses watched as the truck that witnesses believe was left in gear slammed into the 61-year-old and then went all way across Whitesbridge Avenue before coming to rest in Carlos Rodriguez's yard, narrowly missing his house.

"I'm just glad that no one got hurt (on the road) with the truck coming this way," Rodriguez said.

The runaway truck was stopped but the wheels were still spinning in the dirt and the victim was across the street, lifeless.

"This is very unusual, we do hear occasionally about people working on their cars and then underneath jacks failing or something like that but for your vehicle to jump-start on its own and be in gear - it's very rare that something like this occurs," said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Matt Radke.

Right now, the victim's name is not being released. Coroner's officials are working to notify his family in Mexico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kermandriver killedman killed
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach
Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial
Man hit, killed by car in Fresno County, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News