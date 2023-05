Christian Nodal returning to Save Mart Center in September

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique type of mariachi music will fill the Save Mart Center later this year.

One of the fastest-growing Mexican music artists is returning to Fresno during his upcoming tour.

Christian Nodal is kicking off his US Foraji2 tour this year.

The popular singer-songwriter has won five Latin Grammys, eight Latin Billboard Awards and 11 Latin AMA awards.

He's set to take the stage at the Save Mart Center on September 29.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 13 at 10 am.