Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane brings holiday cheer for 100th year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rain or Shine, one of Fresno's oldest holiday traditions kicked off Thursday night.

Christmas Tree Lane returned for the 100th year on Van Ness Avenue.

The rainy weather did not put a damper on the tradition.

Classic cars made their way down the lane to celebrate the 100th year.

Pop Laval pictures lined the beginning of the lane, showing Van Ness before the homes were here and through the century of the Christmas Tree Lane tradition.

Christmas Tree Lane Chairman Dean Alexander says because people will be staying in their cars on this opening night, he doesn't expect the rainy weather to impact turnout too much.

"Throughout the season it always rains," explained Alexander. "And you're inside your car so enjoy it."

There will be no walk nights for the third December in a row because of COVID-19.

Alexander is hoping that CDC guidelines change next year so they can bring them back.

The lane will be open to drivers 6-10 pm Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The route starts at Van Ness and Shields and continues for two miles until Shaw Avenue.