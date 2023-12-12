Students celebrate improved grades with festive trolley ride down Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane

This was the trolley's first year, but officials say they hope to make this a yearly tradition for students and families.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department, along with Fresno and Central Unified districts, gathered students and their parents to share some holiday cheer.

It was part of their outreach to connect with students who have made improvements in their academics this school year.

Roughly 80 Fresno Unified students and their parents gathered at Fresno High School on Monday night.

The school district partnered with the police department to celebrate Fresno Unified students who have shown improvement in their academics this school year.

"We left it up to the schools to help us make those selections as to whether it was academic, citizenship, or social. Just anything that the kids showed an improvement on over the year. We wanted to give them a special night," said Fresno Police Deputy Chief Mindy Castro.

One student who was in attendance was Nevah and her grandmother, Guadalupe Diaz.

Diaz says her granddaughter has had a hard time in recent years, so this celebration was a nice treat for the two to share.

"It does make me feel good. I'm really proud of her too, trying her best to be a perfect student of the month too," said Diaz

They were most excited to ride the Polar Xpress trolley for a drive down a Fresno holiday staple, Christmas Tree Lane.

But not before Santa Claus made a quick appearance.

Parents say they were eager to share the holiday tradition with their kids this year.

"I'm very excited, and I'm very grateful to have this experience with him," said Marquita Alewine, a parent.

After the trolley ride, families were treated to corn dogs and cotton candy while running into some familiar faces, like the Grinch.

Casto says the event was made possible through donations from the community.

"It's an experience. And it's a Christmas memory that these kids are gonna take with them for years to come," explained Castro.

This was the first year, but officials say they hope to make this a yearly tradition for students and families.

