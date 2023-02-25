Section championships return to Selland, Buchanan leads CIF wrestling heading into final day

SECTION BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
For the first time since 2020, Selland Arena played host to the CIF Central Section Basketball Championships:
Lindsay 53-37 Matilda Torres (D-VI girls)
Tulare Union 31-32 Lompoc (D-IV girls)
Tulare Western 60-40 Kerman (D-IV boys)
Porterville 30-49 Arroyo Grande (D-II boys)
Arvin v. Reedley (D-V girls/Sat)
Madera South McFarland (D-V boys/Sat)
Sierra v. Kingsburg (D-III boys/Sat)
Porterville v. BCHS (D-III girls/Sat)
Clovis West v. St. Joseph (D-I boys/Sat)
Clovis West v. Clovis (D-I girls/Sat)
CIF WRESTLING
The CIF state wrestling championships wrapped up its quarterfinal matches at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Buchanan sent seven wrestlers into the final day and holds a large lead heading into Saturday's semifinals/finals. The Bears are in search of its seventh straight state title, a streak that started back in 2016.
SECTION SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
Lompoc 1-1 Riverdale (Braves won shootout 4-2, D-IV boys)
Yosemite 2-3 BCHS (D-VI boys)
Chavez 2-3 McLane (F/OT, D-III boys)
Clovis North 1-0 Liberty (Bakersfield) (D-I girls)
Porterville 0-3 Mira Monte (D-V girls)
Exeter 1-0 Kerman (D-III girls)
Clovis North v. Ridgeview (D-I boys/Sat)