Contract negotiations fail between Cigna and Valley Children's Hospital

Local patients insured with Cigna can no longer receive contracted services at Valley Children's Hospital and several of its clinics.

Patients will always have access to emergency services regardless of insurance.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local patients insured with Cigna can no longer receive contracted services at Valley Children's Hospital and several of its clinics.

Valley Children's says it has been working to renew its insurance contract with Cigna but has failed to reach an agreement.

Hospital officials say contracted services are no longer available at Valley Children's, the Charlie Mitchell Children's Center, and Olivewood Specialty Care Center.

Services at Valley Children's primary care practices in Clovis, Fresno, Merced, and Visalia will continue through October 9.

After that, all Valley Children's locations and providers will be out of network for patients with Cigna.

Patients will always have access to emergency services regardless of insurance.