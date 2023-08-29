WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Contract negotiations fail between Cigna and Valley Children's Hospital

Patients will always have access to emergency services regardless of insurance.

KFSN logo
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 4:50AM
Contract negotiations fail between Cigna and Valley Children's Hospital
EMBED <>More Videos

Local patients insured with Cigna can no longer receive contracted services at Valley Children's Hospital and several of its clinics.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local patients insured with Cigna can no longer receive contracted services at Valley Children's Hospital and several of its clinics.

Valley Children's says it has been working to renew its insurance contract with Cigna but has failed to reach an agreement.

Hospital officials say contracted services are no longer available at Valley Children's, the Charlie Mitchell Children's Center, and Olivewood Specialty Care Center.

Services at Valley Children's primary care practices in Clovis, Fresno, Merced, and Visalia will continue through October 9.

After that, all Valley Children's locations and providers will be out of network for patients with Cigna.

Patients will always have access to emergency services regardless of insurance.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW