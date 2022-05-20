Lindsay woman being investigated for citizenship scam

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- 59-year-old Micallela Aguilera Coleman from Lindsay is being investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office for allegedly scamming multiple undocumented people.Sgt. Demecio Holguin says they've had their eyes on her for about a year after one victim said they gave Coleman over $30,000 for a promise she didn't keep."With the promise of obtaining property and a promise to help him obtain his citizenship," he said.Holguin says Coleman has faced similar fraud cases with neighboring agencies - including the Portville and Lindsay Police Departments.Her prior convictions include Theft by False Pretense, Forgery, Check Fraud, Welfare Fraud, Grand Theft and Burglary.Detectives also discovered she was issued a Cease-and-Desist Notice from The State Bar of California for Unauthorized Practice of Law.Holguin says often times, people who are undocumented don't reach out to law enforcement in fear of retaliation but says people should not be afraid to report a crime."Regardless of citizenship or what country you are from, if a crime is committed, we are going out and won't deny services to anyone," he said.Coleman's attorney has contacted TCSO telling them Coleman will not speak.At the moment, the case is being reviewed by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.Holguin believes there are more victims and encourages people to come forward if they have any information."We are still getting additional information for the DA's office," he said. "We are here to help, so don't be afraid to come forward and report things to us."