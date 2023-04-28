Advocates call on Fresno City Council for rent control

More than 100 people, including those experiencing homelessness, families, landlords and faith leaders, rallied for affordable housing.

The Fresno City Council didn't comment on the issue as it was not an agenda item.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While rent control in the City of Fresno wasn't on the council agenda, advocates made their voices heard.

In addition to a demonstration outside, dozens of community members and those with "Power California Action" urged council members in the chamber to consider creating an ordinance to put a stop to rising rent prices and create tenant protections.

"Since 2017, Fresno rent has increased 39 percent and Fresno is a majority of households who are tenants and renters," says Marisa Moraza. "We need protections now. We need to ensure folks are able to stay housed and prevent evictions."

