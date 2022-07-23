City of Fresno closes escrow on Tower Theatre

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno has closed escrow on the Tower Theatre after a years-long ownership struggle.

The city purchased the property for $6.5 million to preserve it as a historic landmark.

The deal has been surrounded in controversy after the original sale to Adventure Church brought protesters to the Tower District, and neighboring Sequoia Brewing disputed the proposed sale in court.

A statement issued Friday night from the offices of council members Esmerelda Soria and Miguel Arias says the city will spend the next 30 days completing safety inspections and repairs to the theatre.

The city is also working on a facility policy to continue operating the theatre as an entertainment venue.