Mariposa nominated in USA Today's 'Favorite Small Town Cultural Scene'

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Mariposa has been nominated in a USA Today Readers' Choice poll!

The poll asks voters to choose what is their "favorite small town cultural scene" and Mariposa is one of 20 nominees.

Voters can vote once a day until the poll closes on February 20.

The winning small towns will be announced at 10best.com on March 3.

Mariposa is in third place at the time of this writing.

To vote for Mariposa, click here.