City of Visalia supporting seniors with 'Senior Games'

The city of Visalia is supporting Valley seniors by opening up competitions for anyone 50 and older.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The love of the games never gets old.

As we age, it can get tougher to take on competitors in another class.

You can sign up for the "Visalia Senior Games" right now.

We sat down with an organizer and participant on the popular sporting events offered.