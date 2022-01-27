Fresno's Clash offers multiple drink styles

Taking Action Together

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're looking for a cup of coffee to fuel your day or a sip of something new, there's a taste for everyone at Clash.

Clash Social Media Manager, Carah Beukers says, "We came up with 'Clash' because all of these things clash together. They don't really make sense, but then they also do."

She adds, "All of our stuff is made in-house. We have a local roaster, Valparaiso, in downtown. Our tea is hand-grinded traditionally, it's not machine pressed. We do everything natural."

In addition to homemade caramel offering a unique taste, lemons are blended then strained to make lemonade.

You can add flavor or mix with tea for one of their signature Clashades.

Beukers says, "Our flavor profile is completely different. We also try to do everything as local as possible. We try and support the local business of Fresno and farmers."

The family-run business is gaining a following for going beyond its coffee, boba and lemonade options.

Beukers says, "It's not just you're going to a place and someone just takes your order. We want to build a relationship."

Already in the permit process with the city to build a shop at the Blackstone and Shaw location, rather than wait, the team at Clash is establishing a clientele with their truck.

Food trucks roll in by lunch if you're looking for a meal option with your drinks.

Clash is open from 7 am - 7 pm Monday through Friday. You can drive up or order through Uber Eats and DoorDash.
