Clinica Sierra Vista pauses COVID vaccinations in Fresno out of an abundance of caution

Was at Clinica Sierra Vista in southwest Fresno today as people got their Moderna vaccines - they just announced they're pausing all vaccinations.— Brandon Johansen ABC30 (@BrandonABC30) January 18, 2021
Important note: they say everyone who received a vaccination today DID NOT receive a dose from the shipment in question @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/xenANJ8ntj
California health officials have called for a temporary halt in the distribution of that specific lot, Lot #041L20A. The clinic said it had received 1,100 doses from that lot but everyone who received a vaccination from Clinica Sierra today did not receive a dose from the shipment in question.
In fact, vaccines from the shipment in question were not sent to the Fresno location on Elm at all. Vaccinations there are simply being paused out of an abundance of caution, according to Clinica Sierra Vista.
Vaccines from the shipment in question (LOT #041L20A) were not sent to the Fresno location on Elm. Vaccinations there are simply being paused at the Fresno location out of an abundance of caution, according to Clinica Sierra Vista.— Brandon Johansen ABC30 (@BrandonABC30) January 18, 2021
The clinic, which had vaccinations scheduled for people aged 65 or older in Fresno and Kern counties beginning Monday, January 18, announced a few hours into the afternoon that it would not be administering the doses until further notice.