Clinica Sierra Vista pauses COVID vaccinations in Fresno out of an abundance of caution

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clinica Sierra Vista announced it is pausing all COVID vaccinations, including at its Fresno location, after as many as 10 people in California had allergic reactions to one particular lot of the Moderna vaccine.



California health officials have called for a temporary halt in the distribution of that specific lot, Lot #041L20A. The clinic said it had received 1,100 doses from that lot but everyone who received a vaccination from Clinica Sierra today did not receive a dose from the shipment in question.

In fact, vaccines from the shipment in question were not sent to the Fresno location on Elm at all. Vaccinations there are simply being paused out of an abundance of caution, according to Clinica Sierra Vista.



The clinic, which had vaccinations scheduled for people aged 65 or older in Fresno and Kern counties beginning Monday, January 18, announced a few hours into the afternoon that it would not be administering the doses until further notice.
