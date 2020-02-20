2 men caught on camera stealing bikes from Clovis store

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley business owner is asking for help to identify two men caught on video stealing bicycles from his store.

It happened on Saturday, February 8, at around 4 in the afternoon at Clovis Bicycle.

The two suspects, one wearing a red baseball cap and the other a blue cap, can be seen walking around the store.

At one point, one of the men even sat down on a bench right next to the owner who was behind the counter on a computer.

When the owner walked to the back of the store after helping a customer, the two men dashed out the front door, riding the stolen bicycles, both blue in color.

One of the stolen bikes is a Terra Trike Rover and the other is a Redline Romp.

If you have any information on the suspects or the stolen bikes you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

