events

Enjoy craft beer and support local non-profit at Clovis Brewfest

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- For your weekend, you have an opportunity to support a local non-profit, while sipping your way through the most delicious local craft beer.

Clovis Brewfest 2 is happening Saturday at Rare Earth Coffee Roastery on Pollasky and Park Creek Drive.

In addition to the beer tasting, there will be entertainment, food, and games, and it's all in support of United Cerebral Palsy of Central California.

"Buy a ticket, sample beer from 15 local breweries. We've got food from food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, corn hole, and two concerts. Hope to see you out here," said Trevor Beal with Rare Earth Coffee.

"The best part for us. Proceeds benefit children and adults with disabilities in the Valley. All the surrounding areas as well," said Roger Slingerman, executive director of United Cerebral Palsy of Central California.

Tickets are $45. You can snag yours at their website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclovisbreweryeventsnon profitfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
List of Easter celebrations, services happening in Central CA
Save Mart Center hosts first indoor mega event with no vaccine mandate
Shaver Lake needs your help to host its 4th of July fireworks show
'Free Cone Day' at Dairy Queen returns March 21
TOP STORIES
Authorities ID victim and driver in suspected DUI crash
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Police warn gel blaster toy gun social media trend can be dangerous
Man convicted of first-degree murder for 2017 Visalia robbery
Landlord says tenant owes $101K, using COVID laws to avoid eviction
Baseball is back! Fresno Grizzlies start new season Friday
Woman hit and killed by Merced police officer, authorities say
Show More
Supreme Court apointee Jackson: 'We've made it, all of us'
Driver dies following alleged DUI crash in Tulare County: CHP
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
50 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
Weather Whiplash: Swing in temperatures could affect your allergies
More TOP STORIES News