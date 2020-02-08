Clovis crash kills two people

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed two people Friday night.Officers say it happened on Armstrong, just south of Bullard, Friday night around 11:30 p.m.Investigators are trying to determine what caused the driver to slam into a wall.Bystanders tried pulling the victims out of the car before emergency teams arrived, but it was too late."We have talked to some witnesses that actually saw the collision, and that's being used as part of the traffic investigation," said Clovis Police Sgt. Jared Binford.Officers and emergency teams tried giving treatment to the two crash victims inside the car, but the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.Police had sections of Armstrong and Bullard shut-off Saturday morning.Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.Officers have not identified the two people killed in this crash.