Clovis crash kills two people

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed two people Friday night.

Officers say it happened on Armstrong, just south of Bullard, Friday night around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the driver to slam into a wall.

Bystanders tried pulling the victims out of the car before emergency teams arrived, but it was too late.

"We have talked to some witnesses that actually saw the collision, and that's being used as part of the traffic investigation," said Clovis Police Sgt. Jared Binford.

Officers and emergency teams tried giving treatment to the two crash victims inside the car, but the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had sections of Armstrong and Bullard shut-off Saturday morning.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Officers have not identified the two people killed in this crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cloviscloviscar accidentfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I shouldn't have been in there': Merced shooting suspect walks free
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Tulare Co. man on trial for allegedly suffocating his wife to death
Officials: TSA agent tricked traveler into showing breasts
Fresno man convicted for murdering teenager in 2018 robbery that turned deadly
Trustee Terry Slatic threatens to sue Fresno Unified
Show More
Fresno Co. deputies find $1.2-million worth of marijuana plants growing inside home
No charges filed against man arrested for shooting 5 teens in Merced
Fresno Co. CBD store owner stabbed by employee he was firing, deputies say
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Man dies after he's struck by vehicle in Madera Co.
More TOP STORIES News