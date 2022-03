EMBED >More News Videos Fresno police are warning people to be on the lookout for skimmers on card readers -- the devices thieves use to steal your credit card information.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating a series of identity theft crimes in the city.A total of eleven skimmers have been found on Bank of America ATMs in Clovis over the last ten months.Eight of those information stealing devices have been found at the drive-up ATM on Peach and Shaw Avenues.The other three were found at the branch in Old Town Clovis.Officers shared pictures of four suspects who remain at large.Anyone who recognizes them should call the Clovis Police Department immediately.