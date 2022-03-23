Fresno police warn against credit card 'skimmers'

Gently pull on the point of sale device to see if an overlay is installed

If possible, only use ATMs inside of banks, during business hours

Monitor your bank and credit accounts daily to verify charges

Set up text or email alerts to notify you when purchases are made

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are warning people to be on the lookout for skimmers on card readers -- the devices thieves use to steal your credit card information.The city of Fresno also put out warnings online, encouraging consumers to check card readers and ATMs before inserting their cards.It's been happening for years -- Crooks place skimming devices on gas pumps or card readers and steal your credit card information.Surveillance footage shared with Action News by the Food Shop on Elm and Jensen shows how quickly a skimmer can be placed on a point of sale device.It takes the crook less thanto pull out the skimming device and place it right on top of the card reader.The device looks just like a regular card reader.This incident happened last year and the then-manager of the shop tells us he called police, but the crook got away.Fresno Police has some tips for you to protect your bank account:If you notice fraudulent activity, make sure you call the customer service phone number on the back of your card. A number you find on the internet could be a scam.If fraud does occur, Fresno Police says you should always file a report.