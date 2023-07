Wawona Frozen Foods is celebrating 60 years here in the Central Valley with a peach party!

Local vendors will offer tasty peach treats and recipes if you're looking for creative ways to include fruits in your next meal.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you enjoy peaches and other fresh fruits, you won't want to miss Friday's farmers market in Old Town Clovis.

The fun begins at 5:30 pm Friday.

