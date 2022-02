CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a home that caught fire in Clovis on Tuesday morning.Firefighters were called to a house on Argyle Avenue in a neighborhood near Clovis and Gettysburg Avenues around 5:30 am.As crews worked to put out the flames, the body was discovered.It wasn't immediately clear if the body was found inside or outside the home. Police are working to determine the cause of death.The cause of the fire is also under investigation.Officers have part of the neighborhood blocked off. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.