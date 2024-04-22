Clovis flower shop paying homage to city with name

A Clovis flower shop is proving its love of community is further reaching than the name.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Buckin' Blooms opened its doors in 2021 in the shopping center off of Herndon and Willow. The name pays homage to the city it's in.

"We live in Clovis, right -- we're in this cowboy town," says Buckin' Blooms owner Codi Dunn. "I grew up out in the country around rodeo, cows, horses and livestock and all of that. My family has been involved in rodeo and it's just part of Clovis."

Whether she's arranging a wedding bouquet or helping a family pay tribute to a lost loved one, Dunn has an eye for emotion.

"Had a recent funeral -- her dad was very manly, wasn't big into flowers, but they wanted a nice piece for him," Dunn said. "I said to bring me his boots, don't even clean them. Just bring me a pair of his boots. She dropped them off, I put them into a wreath with the dust still on them from the last time dad had worn them, and she just said that was an amazing part of his service."

Codi's eye-catching arrangements and gift options for all members of the family have customers gravitating to her storefront.

She can also come to you -- Buckin' Blooms now offers a mobile flower bar.

"I always say it's like a paint night but with flowers," she said.

Perfect for a special occasion or a friend's night out.

Codi's gift for arranging inspired her non profit, "Blooms for Babies."

"It's not just for sick or ill children -- it's for kids going through a hardship," she said. "God gave me a talent to do this, so if I can use my talent to help someone else, that was my goal."

She started by helping a family with a baby diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from her bouquet fundraiser went to helping them with unexpected expenses.

"They were able to pay an extra bill at home or take her to the beach and put her little toes in the sand during all of these times," Dunn said. "That's what's really important."

The next "Bloom for Babies" fundraiser flower bar is already sold out, but you can find ways to donate by clicking here.

