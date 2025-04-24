Clovis Police respond to reports of shooting at a McDonald's

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a McDonald's.

Officers were called to the restaurant near Willow and Nees avenues just before 9 pm Wednesday.

The department says a teenager was shot at least one time in the parking lot just outside the McDonald's.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. Their condition is not known as of 10:45 pm.

The suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie, walked away.

The scene is right on the border with the city of Fresno, who is now assisting in the hunt for the suspect, including using their Skywatch helicopter.

Witnesses on the scene tell Action News that the restaurant was busy at the time with several groups of teenagers inside eating after evening events.

Anyone who has any information on the shooting is asked to call Clovis Police at 559-324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559 498-STOP (7867).

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.