City council resolution condemns racism, discrimination after Clovis hate crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis city council members adopted a resolution condemning racism, discrimination and hate speech in their community during a meeting on Monday night.The council's proclamation also promised to stand with those who have been victimized by hateful acts."Publicly condemn bias and hate in all forms and to reaffirm our community values of respect, inclusivity, civility and equity for all and urge every organization in our community to stand with us," one council member said.The resolution comes one week after the only Black-owned business in Old Town Clovis was vandalized and spray-painted with racist messages.Chanel Wapner, the owner of Just My Essentials, said she's received support from city leaders, local businesses and even businesses across the country.A GoFundMe page has raised nearly raised $30,000 to help her recover and reopen.Wapner believes she will be back in business in the next couple of weeks.The Clovis Police Department is still reviewing surveillance video of the crime to try to track down the suspect.