2 suspects arrested for mail theft in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police have two suspects in custody, accused of mail theft.

Police say they got a report of the theft from a community mailbox in a neighborhood near Locan and Bullard.

A short time later, an officer spotted a Honda pickup matching the description of the one from the theft and followed it.

It was discovered on Burgan near San Jose, which is about two miles away.

A drone was used to find the two suspects who had run away.

They were in a ponding basin nearby and arrested.

Police say the pickup had stolen letters and packages from the mailbox, which was opened with a key.

They say at least one of the suspects is a known mail thief.