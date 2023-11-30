2 suspects arrested for mail theft in Clovis, police say

Police say the pickup had stolen letters and packages from the mailbox, which was opened with a key.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police have two suspects in custody, accused of mail theft.
Police say they got a report of the theft from a community mailbox in a neighborhood near Locan and Bullard.
A short time later, an officer spotted a Honda pickup matching the description of the one from the theft and followed it.
It was discovered on Burgan near San Jose, which is about two miles away.
A drone was used to find the two suspects who had run away.
They were in a ponding basin nearby and arrested.
Police say the pickup had stolen letters and packages from the mailbox, which was opened with a key.
They say at least one of the suspects is a known mail thief.