Clovis North High School performs at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

You may have recognized some familiar faces this morning in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Our own Clovis North High School took center stage.

You may have recognized some familiar faces this morning in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Our own Clovis North High School took center stage.

You may have recognized some familiar faces this morning in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Our own Clovis North High School took center stage.

You may have recognized some familiar faces this morning in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Our own Clovis North High School took center stage.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may have recognized some familiar faces this morning in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Our own Clovis North High School took center stage.

It was bright smiles and tired eyes for the Clovis North High School band Thursday morning.

"Today they were up at 1:30, had their uniforms on at 2 to make sure everything went well," said Clovis North High School Principal Joshua Shapiro.

Roughly 130 students represented the Central Valley at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"To put in all that hard work and see it come to life today was really hard to not tear up, or get chills as they walked by, performing with big smiles on their faces," added Shapiro.

Shapiro was on the sidelines as the band took center stage, with musical numbers from the Nutcracker and the classic, California Dreamin.

"I hope they take away fond memories of the journey and that they enjoy the experience of finally performing in front of a national audience today," said Shapiro.

Hundreds of family members and friends traveled with group.

"They've gone everywhere and done everything while being in New York, they've been to the Rockettes, they've bene to ground zero, they've done Broadway shows," said Shapiro.

They'll complete their trip with a Thanksgiving dinner and a boat ride up the Hudson River. The group will head back to the Central Valley this Saturday.