Clovis police to release new details, bodycam video following fatal shooting of armed suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department is expected to release new information about a deadly shooting between an armed man and officers.The shooting occurred on Sunday morning.Detectives say there was a confrontation, and then multiple officers fired at 26-year-old Nikolas Frazier. He was hit and later died at the hospital.Clovis police say they plan to release more information on Tuesday about Frazier's weapon, along with body camera video and 911 audio calls.Police have not said if Frazier had also fired his weapon. The department said officers responded the best they could.The last time the city had an officer-involved shooting was in 2016.