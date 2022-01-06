police chase

Search underway for driver who hit 2 vehicles during police chase in Clovis, Fresno

Search underway in northeast Fresno for driver who slammed car into law enforcement vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are searching for a driver who slammed his car into two other vehicles during a chase on Wednesday.



Police were trying to stop 36-year-old Dennis Barnes in a black Dodge Challenger near Barstow and Clovis Avenues just after 4 pm.

Investigators say when officers tried to arrest him, he took off and hit two other vehicles.

Barnes abandoned his car near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue. Officers are now searching the area for him.

Police say Barnes is a wanted for violating his parole. He now also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department.

Editor's Note: Authorities have updated released information to indicate a law enforcement vehicle was not hit during this chase. .Our story has been edited in reflection of that update.

