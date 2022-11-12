Clovis Police K9 "Nova" announces retirement

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police K-9 "Nova" clocked off for the final time.

The department posted the announcement to their Facebook page thanking her for her service to the department and community.

Nova is originally from the Netherlands and joined Clovis Police six years ago at the age of two.

Ever since she has assisted in several arrests, peaceful surrenders and article finds.

Nova's speed earned her the nickname "land rocket."

Her handler, corporal Nick Mason says she'll be enjoying belly rubs and chasing tennis balls instead of suspects during her retirement.

He issued a statement thanking Nova, who he calls his loyal partner, family member and best friend, for making sure he got home safe every night.