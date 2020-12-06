Community pays tribute to FedEx driver of 20+ years who suddenly died

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sudden loss of a beloved husband, father, soccer coach and FedEx driver has the community paying tribute with a drive-by show of support for his family.
Clovis police and FedEx staged a memorial procession for 47-year-old Quint Marquez.
Dozens of FedEx drivers added the Marquez home to their route to honor their brother.
They parked the truck he spent nearly two decades driving in front so loved ones could say goodbye.
In addition to funds raised for the family, FedEx presented the Marquez family with some of the last delivery slips Quint had signed.
"Quint spent almost 25 years with FedEx," says his wife, Kara. "We wouldn't be standing here today if it wasn't for FedEx. FedEx is family."
Quint is survived by his wife Kara and their three children.
They were embraced by loved ones in prayer Saturday morning, with many sharing special memories of Quint's outgoing personality and his time helping coach Fresno Christian soccer.
The Marquez family says Quint loved his job and asks anyone expecting a delivery to leave or water bottle or two out, in Quint's memory.
A GoFundMe has been started for the Marquez family.
