Society

Community pays tribute to FedEx driver of 20+ years who suddenly died

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sudden loss of a beloved husband, father, soccer coach and FedEx driver has the community paying tribute with a drive-by show of support for his family.

Clovis police and FedEx staged a memorial procession for 47-year-old Quint Marquez.

Dozens of FedEx drivers added the Marquez home to their route to honor their brother.

They parked the truck he spent nearly two decades driving in front so loved ones could say goodbye.

In addition to funds raised for the family, FedEx presented the Marquez family with some of the last delivery slips Quint had signed.

"Quint spent almost 25 years with FedEx," says his wife, Kara. "We wouldn't be standing here today if it wasn't for FedEx. FedEx is family."

Quint is survived by his wife Kara and their three children.

They were embraced by loved ones in prayer Saturday morning, with many sharing special memories of Quint's outgoing personality and his time helping coach Fresno Christian soccer.

The Marquez family says Quint loved his job and asks anyone expecting a delivery to leave or water bottle or two out, in Quint's memory.

A GoFundMe has been started for the Marquez family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovisclovis police departmentfedex
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News