Suspect hospitalized following crash during chase with Fresno County deputies

A suspect has been hospitalized following a crash during a chase with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

A suspect has been hospitalized following a crash during a chase with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

A suspect has been hospitalized following a crash during a chase with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

A suspect has been hospitalized following a crash during a chase with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been hospitalized following a crash during a chase with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at about 2:30 am Monday at Clovis and Jefferson Avenues, about a block away from Clovis and Barstow.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies say it started when they tried to pull a car over at Clinton and Cedar.

They say the driver took off which led to the chase.

Moments later, the driver hit a curb near Jefferson in Clovis and crashed into a pole.

The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries and will be taken into custody.

Clovis Police are handling the crash investigation.

Clovis Avenue was closed in both directions between 9th and Jefferson.

The crash is in the northbound lanes.