Clovis Rodeo keeping animals and crowds cool as temperatures rise

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the 109th Clovis Rodeo continues through the weekend, the folks in charge are encouraging people to be aware of the heat.

"This is a rodeo. I suggest wearing some kind of a hat, or sunscreen, said Chuck Rigsbee, director of the Clovis Rodeo. "Be prepared for it being hot. Traditionally, Clovis Rodeo weekend is hot. It's warm normally.

For the humans in attendance, a cooling station is available with cold water and large fans blowing a frosty breeze.

We're working with EMS and Fire Department so there'll be people around looking for people that maybe should get in the shade.

As for the animals, organizers say they're being taken care of too.

"We always wet down the pens quite a bit, they're muddy now which is fine and we just keep them settled. We don't get them riled up. They're comfortable, do their show for 8 seconds then go back in their pen, drink some water, and lay down," said Ron Dunbar, the president of the Clovis Rodeo Association.

Dunbar says before show time, the horses, cattle and sheep spend the day in the shade.

Once the sun starts to set on the rodeo grounds, the breeze cools the night off.

That cooler air settled just in time for Friday's concert, which was Michael Ray.

The rodeo fun continues Saturday morning with the Clovis Rodeo Parade at 9:30.

The two and a half mile route starts at Railroad Avenue and Barstow in Old Town Clovis.

Then, the parade will head down Pollasky to 3rd Street before making its way down Clovis Avenue to Jefferson.

You can expect to see horse-drawn vehicles, marching bands, and themed floats -- just like years past.

If you'd rather watch from home, we'll be streaming the parade live at abc30.com.