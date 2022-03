CLOVIS, Calif. -- Clovis Rodeo is coming to the rodeo grounds from April 20 through April 24.Tickets are available online at clovisrodeo.com or by visiting the rodeo grounds anytime between 9 am and 2 pm Monday through Friday.This year's festivities will feature performances by rising country music stars, Mitchell Tenpenny, Parmalee and Jameson Rogers.Tickets cost between $20 and $35.