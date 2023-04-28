Homes damaged, fence destroyed by RV fire in Clovis

An early morning RV fire also destroyed a fence and damaged two homes in a Clovis neighborhood.

Firefighters say the flames started in the RV but spread to the fence and caused damage to the outside of the two nearby homes.

Police officers responded to the scene first just before 3 Friday morning on Everglade and Sylmar -- that's off Peach and Shepherd.

No one was hurt.

Neighbors are being credited with spotting the fire and alerting everyone.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.