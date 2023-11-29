Authorities have identified two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting in Clovis.

2 people arrested for October homicide in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Clovis.

Police have taken 26-year-old Andres Ramirez and 22-year-old Adriana Velasco into custody for the death of 33-year-old Jose Ruedas.

The shooting happened on October 16 at Brookside and Brookfield avenues, just south of the rodeo grounds.

Ruedas was found in the road with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Ramirez was booked into the Fresno County Jail for murder, and Velasco was booked for being an accessory.

